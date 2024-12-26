Netflix has taken a coup and is going to broadcast the games that started the American soccer league, the NFL, with a stratospheric signing, Beyoncé.

The singer premiered this December 25 dressed in cow girl at halftime of the game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The arrival of the star was tremendous, dressed in white and on a horse of the same color, waving a gigantic US flag.

The performance took place in his hometown of Houston, which added more excitement to the event. Beyoncé invited Shaboozey to perform Sweet Honey Buckiin. Post Malone also joined the singer to sing Levii’s Jeans.

Beyoncé presented songs from her album for the first time Cowboy Carter, for which he surprised the attendees with a show that fused the best of the music country and his unmistakable pop style.

Accompanied by a corps of dancers and a dazzling production, she performed songs that captivated the audience. One of the most talked about moments was the Destiny’s Child reunion (of which Beyoncé was a part)who appeared dressed in white to interpret blackbird by The Beatles.

Her daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, also stepped out in an outfit in keeping with the show’s theme. To close the show, Beyoncé rose on a platform more than 20 meters highwhich left viewers with their mouths open.

Moment of Blue Ivy’s performance with her mother. Social networks

Beyoncé performed at the always devastating Super Bowl in 2013a show that is considered one of the best in history.