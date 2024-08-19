The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most successful of the Shueisha publishing house. But that doesn’t stop it from being close to ending, and it’s likely that its end will be soon. That’s what the most recent chapter of the story revealed.

This was published in the aforementioned publisher’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. There is a mention that the ‘final battle climax’ will be released next week, which has caused a stir among fans.

When a story reaches its climax, as is the case with Jujutsu Kaisenthere is not much more to tell. That happened with My Hero Academiasince when it reached such a turning point its creator, Kohei Horikoshi, began with its epilogue.

Gege Akutami, the author of the adventures of Yuji Itadori and company, could follow the same path. That is, write and draw the ending and then spend his time telling what happened next.

Fountain: Shueisha.

Based on the above many believe that the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen will end sometime in September 2024. That is for the Shinjuku part, which as far as is known is the last one.

This is how the story that began in March 2018 will end, which has left fans of the shounen genre with some great moments. Of course, the upcoming end of the story does not have to affect the projects based on the franchise.

Among them is the anime, which has already secured a sequel, and is so lucrative for MAPPA that it is more than likely that it will be adapted to the end. The story has suffered some pauses and we hope that the same will not happen again.

Mangaka, when they are about to finish their main work, are often under great pressure. So it is possible that this will happen to Akutami. That is why a concrete time frame for the end of the series cannot be anticipated. Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fountain: Shueisha.

The ending may be related to an announcement about the series that will take place in the third week of August. By the way, did you know that an Olympic athlete dedicated a tribute to Satoru Gojo?

By the way, did you know that an Olympic athlete dedicated a tribute to Satoru Gojo?