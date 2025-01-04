He Betis He is not in the mood to transfer Marcos Fernández to Cádiz in the current winter window, which just opened on January 2, and will last until early February. Not at least with the amounts currently being discussed. The green and white team is aware of the growing interest that the 21-year-old Catalan forward has been arousing due to the seven goals that, together with those of Souleymane, another seven to his credit, are allowing Betis Deportivo a differential punch that the second team manages to maintain Heliopolitano in the upper part of the table, specifically as second in the race.

Despite the contacts that both Cádiz and Betis have maintained in recent days, advanced by Canal Sur Radiothe intention of the green and white team is not to take the lead in this winter market, knowing the important role that it has been playing and that it will continue to play throughout a season whose ceiling for the entire group is yet to be known. Although it is true that Marcos Fernández ends his contract next June of this year, at Betis they would include an exit only in the form of a transfer for an amount in accordance with his potentialsomething that Heliópolis considers has not yet arrived. This newspaper also reported at the time of the full confidence of the club’s high authorities in the work that is being carried out in the green and white second locker room, with the intention that there would only be signings in case of requested departures.

Marcos, who has been playing a key role in Arzu’s plans, is free to negotiate his future at this point, and in whom the club relied greatly, especially last year with a serious ankle injury that kept him away from a good part of the team’s playing fields. game, from September 2023 to February 2024, already with the campaign at its hottest point. So now the man from Cambrils is trying to repay the Betic team with goals and work for all that work in the shadows that has now become the number of seven goals when the month of January starts. Other teams beyond Cádiz They are pursuing the trail of nine, but the truth is that Betis will not release Marcos now, at least with the amounts that are being offered, which on the other hand have not transcended the public sphere. The top scorers in the two groups of the reserve category are Gonzalo García (14), from Real Madrid Castilla and Etta Yong (10), from Villarreal B and formerly of Cádiz Mirandilla. Souleymane Faye, Marcos’ teammate with those seven goals, is acquired and signed until June 2028 after Betis made this request last summer.

Yes, it was published a matter of days ago that Cádiz had paid the termination clause for Iker Recio, Antequera’s central defender, at a price of 100,000 euros, so it remains to be seen what the formal proposal that the Cádiz team has been offering to the players is. green and white, but without fear of any misunderstanding if this number is not increased.or manages to meet the requirements that the Verdiblancos maintain due to the value of Marcos, a key forward in Betis Deportivo’s aspirations to achieve promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion, who if not renewed by the Verdiblancos, will leave for free when his signature expires in June (he renewed in 2022 for three seasons). So Betis’s bet is clear in this sense despite the economic difficulties and prefers to put its total trust in the footballer above money to achieve the great goal at the end of the year, one that was not even close to what it was when those of Arzu reconquered First Federation.