Syria has unexpectedly given Netanyahu his coveted image of victory

Wars are remembered for their iconic images, and finding a triumphant photograph has been a key goal for belligerents striving to leave their mark on history. On December 8, after fighting incessantly for 14 months, Israel finally got its picture of victory. It shows three soldiers in full combat gear posing with the Israeli flag with the Star of David on top of a mountain against the cloudy sky. IDF special forces captured the highest peak of Mount Hermon in Syria, the title explained, overlooking Damascus and the Golan Heights.

Just hours after the flight of Syria’s deposed despot Bashar al-Assad, Israel launched a swift attack to capture the formerly demilitarized zone on the other side of the separation line that has marked the de facto border between Israel and Syria since 1974, boosting his conquest to Hermon Peak. The land theft, which met no resistance, was accompanied by a massive bombing campaign to destroy the dangerous assets left behind by the army of the overthrown regime: fighter jets and helicopters, warships, missile factories and storage facilities. , air defense systems, research and development laboratories. They were all targeted so that they would not fall into enemy hands.