Tennis star Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the tennis tournament in Miami. The number 1 in the world is struggling with a rib injury. The Polish will also miss the qualifying match for the Billie Jean King Cup against Kazakhstan in mid-April.

After a bye in the first round, Swiatek would face American Claire Liu in the second round of the tournament in Miami on Thursday. However, a previously acquired infection led to a rib injury after a coughing fit.

“We tried to deal with it and keep playing as long as it was safe for me,” she said in a statement on the WTA women’s tour website. “We were analyzing the data for the past few days and my doctor was preparing my diagnosis. Unfortunately I still feel a lot of discomfort and pain and cannot participate.”

Swiatek lost to Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament on Saturday, after which she already indicated that she was suffering. “Unfortunately I feel discomfort and pain in my ribs and it was a challenge for me to compete at my highest level,” said Swiatek. See also Putin jokes about being blamed for all the world's problems - THIS IS MONEY

The Polish may miss even more tournaments. She couldn’t say anything about that just yet.





