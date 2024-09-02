The debut of the new model is getting closer and closer Bentley Flying SpurThe British car manufacturer has confirmed that its latest grand tourer will be launched on Tuesday 10 September at 1.30pm: a week and a half we will find out all the details relating to this new model, although many of these have already been made known by Bentley itself.

Record-breaking performance

We know, for example, that under the hood it will hide the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain from 782 HP of total power and 1,000 Nm of maximum torquespecifications that have led it to be defined as the most powerful and dynamic Bentley ever. But also the four-wheel drive car

most efficient door in the 105-year history of the brand: according to data, in fact, it will boast CO2 emissions of less than 40 g/km and a range of over 70 kilometers in electric mode only, for a total range of over 800 kilometers.

The new Bentley Flying Spur

“The powertrain Ultra Performance Hybrid is the future of Bentley and offers surprising flexibility, from incredibly accessible supercar performance to the elegance of pure electric luxury. – we read in an official note signed by Bentley – To mark the launch of the new Flying Spur, Bentley will release a video which underlines the car’s new dynamic capabilities, in the hands of racing stars past and present”.