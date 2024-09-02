At sixty, many people are already thinking about quitting their jobs and the rat race, dreaming of long trips or simply having more time for the garden and everything that needs to be done in it. It’s different for Anita Strecker and Eckart Baier. The Frankfurt couple are trying something new. In August, the two opened an online shop for the interior design ideas of young designers from the Baltic States: These include furniture made from birch plywood, rustic wooden boards for the kitchen, large-format pictures and tablecloths made from the famous Lithuanian linen.