Basketball | Basketball superstar Kevin Durant was fined tens of thousands for insulting the fan

The sum is just crumbs for Durant, who earns nearly 41 million.

Basketball League One of the biggest stars in the NBA Kevin Durant received fines of $ 25,000 (about € 22,165) for a malicious shout to a disturbed fan.

The incident occurred on Friday’s round as Brooklyn Nets striker Durant shouted sub-style shouts at a fan at the end of the second quarter as the Nets faced away Atlanta Hawks guests.

One of the NBA leaders Byron Spruell said the fine came from a blatant cry.

Fans shouted at Durant that this should stop crying. The answer came a little harder as Durant walked into the exchange.

League The $ 25,000 fine shared by Durant sounds great, but the amount comes into play when Durant earns just under $ 41 million this season.

If a person earning $ 3,000 a month were to receive a similar fine, he would accrue about $ 23 to pay.

Durant leads NBA basketball statistics. He has scored 28.5 points per match.