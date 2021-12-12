A genius behind Microsoft’s success, Bill Gates is one of the billionaires who bank on technology the way out for a better world. Excited about the advances of the “Metaverse”, which promises to be the next step in socialization and the internet business world, Gates believes that in three years the work meetings will take place only in digital environments.

In article published in “Gates Notes”, the Microsoft co-founder pointed out a little of what he believes will happen with the Metaverse in the short term. The long article has episodes of Gates commenting on facts that caught his attention throughout the year, including his separation from Melinda Gates, after 27 years of marriage.

“In the next two to three years, I predict that most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera images to Metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars. Facebook and Microsoft recently revealed their visions for this, which gave most people their first glimpse of what it will be like,” he said in the fourth chapter of the article.

According to him, the adaptation of the digital universe, with people wearing virtual reality glasses and motion capture gloves, should provide Metaverse with a new way of socializing in community.

Until then, however, many people will be left out of the news for not having the necessary tools to participate in the digital universe.

“Most people still don’t have these tools, which will delay the adoption of Metaverse a bit. One of the things that made the rapid move to video conferencing possible was the fact that many people already had PCs or camera phones,” he noted.

Microsoft plans to release its own tentative version of Metaverse as early as next year, using people’s cameras to animate an avatar.

