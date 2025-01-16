He Betis He was defeated yesterday in Montjuic against the Barcelona (5-1) and says goodbye to the King’s Cup. The green and white team was overwhelmed from the beginning, as they conceded the first goal when barely two minutes of the game had been played, and they did not know how to react at any time, seeing themselves clearly overwhelmed by the team they led. Hansi Flick. Manuel Pellegrini It continues to generate doubts after this resounding defeat, and the data clearly shows that Betis is not going through a good moment.

After having been proclaimed champions of the Super Cup last Sunday, also giving a ‘little hand’ to Real Madrid (2-5), it could be expected that Barcelona would manage to obtain a pass to the next round of the Copa del Rey, but It is not usual for Pellegrini’s Betis to be so widely surpassed in all facets of the game. In fact, Vitor Roque with his penalty goal in the final stretch of the match prevented yesterday’s defeat from being the heaviest defeat suffered by Betis since Pellegrini was their coach, equaling the one conceded last year by the Verdiblancos, also against the Barcelona and also in Montjuic (5-0), which, finally, was left with that unpleasant ‘honor’. Barcelona is the the only club that has managed to score five goals against Pellegrini’s Betis. The Catalans have done it up to three times.

The defeat suffered in Valladolid last Saturday brought to an end the worst first round for Betis with Pellegrini at the helm. The 25 points achieved in the first 19 games league titles are the lowest record in the first five halves of the championship in which the Chilean has been the coach of Betis. Furthermore, as the data collected by the communicator Fran Martínez show, they are nine defeats that the team accumulates after the first 31 games of the course, a balance that was only worse in this stretch in 20-21 (Pellegrini’s first campaign) when Betis lost 10 duels. Real Madrid, Mallorca, Legia de Warsaw, Sevilla, Valencia, Mlada Boleslav, Real Sociedad, Valladolid and now Barcelona are the clubs that have surpassed the green and white so far this year.

Since winning the Copa del Rey in 2022, Betis has not managed to get past the round of 16 final in this competition. The elimination against Barcelona also means the first time since 2017 (3-5 against Cádiz) in which the green and white team concedes four or more goals in a match in this competition. A year earlier, in 2016, Betis suffered its last defeat to date by four goals difference in the tournament (4-0 against Sevilla).









Hansi Flick’s Barcelona was a steamroller during the match, doubling Betis’ successful passes and approaching 70% possession. The Blaugrana scored five goals, but were close to doing more as two goals were disallowed for millimetric offsides and Dani Olmo hit the woodwork.