The Environment Commission of the Sicilian Regional Assembly has given the green light to the bill on urban planning and construction.

The text also contains the amnesty for illegal seaside houses built in Sicily, before 1985, within 150 meters of the shoreline. The opposition groups voted against the law: M5s, Pd and South calls North.

The bill will be sent to the Presidency for assignment to the first conference of group leaders useful for sending to the chamber.

