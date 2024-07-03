If you like banks like BBVA, Santander and Banamex less and less, Banco Azteca launched to the market an option that you might like, but that you can only take advantage of if you meet a very important requirement: You must be a woman.

We talk about The ‘Somos’ debit carddesigned specifically to address the financial and wellness needs of women. A financial renewal which is an ideal option compared to traditional banking entities.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

What benefits does the ‘Somos’ card offer?

This new plastic not only represents an alternative banking option, but also integrates a series of exclusive benefits for women that go beyond the conventional.

Among them are:

– Comprehensive health services: Includes a complete free annual check-up that includes a mammogram, Pap smear, blood chemistry and a medical consultation, guaranteeing preventive care and the physical well-being of users.

– Specialized assistance: 24/7 availability of legal, psychological and educational services, ensuring continuous and professional support in any situation.

– Advanced financial education: More than 70 financial education courses are available to empower users in the intelligent management of their financial resources.

– Discounts and exclusive experiences: Privileged access to a variety of discounts and unique experiences, conveniently managed through the Banco Azteca mobile app.

According to Laura Rubio, director of membership and recruitment at Banco Azteca, one of the most notable benefits is health, an area that is poorly served in the general population.

“This product has benefits that support women and take care of them. In terms of health, we include a free annual check-up, which includes a mammogram, a Pap smear, blood chemistry, and a visit to the doctor,” she said.

How to get it?

To access these benefits and more details about How to apply for the ‘Somos’ cardThose interested can visit the assistance portal, Contact the IKÉ line at 55 5015 5077, or download the application bank officer.

With the launch of ‘Somos’, Banco Azteca, owned by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, offers an alternative for women with backing of a serious financial institution.