France, Le Pen’s absolute majority difficult, Macron prepares a technical government

The second round of the French legislative elections is approaching, but after the definition of the challenges to the run-off elections for the National Rally Things seem to be getting complicated. The king of French polls explains the scenarios ahead of Sunday’s vote. Brice Painter claims that the party of Le Pen and Bardella “will not have an absolute majority“. The decision taken by many Macronian and Left candidates to withdraw in favor of the exponent who had placed best in the first round has turned the situation upside down. “I am the duels broke out – Teinturier explains to Il Corriere della Sera – from 190 to 403; where one of the two aspiring deputies is often a member of the far right, which will in many cases transform the vote – as the left wing hoped – into a referendum for or against the Rassemblement National. The triangular elections favored the Rassemblement National, because it had come out on top in the first round in several constituencies. The more candidates withdraw, the less chance the Rassemblement National has of having an absolute majority. This possibility can now be completely ruled out.“.

Calculations he is also doing Macron at the Elysée, which is why the French president is thinking of a technical governmentThe Prime Minister himself defined the typology AttalMacron’s right-hand man. A technical government “à l’italian”or a grand German-style coalition: in any case, a broad coalition government. Definitions vary, also because it is a political-institutional structure that has yet to be invented, faced with the risk of a Country ungovernable for months. So we are looking for – reports La Repubblica – Mario Draghi French. Who could christen such a solution? All eyes are on the ECB, where Christine Lai is today Lagarde. Macron had already proposed that she become prime minister at the beginning of the year.

“I would be honored to serve my country againbut I have a mission to accomplish”, Lagarde had replied then, insisting that she could not abandon the fight against inflation. “They also proposed that I be the Queen of Prussia I would say no”, explained the president of the ECB, adding: “At this moment”. Well, the moment has changed. Some clearings on inflation have begun to be seen, but above all the sick man of Europe risks becoming France.