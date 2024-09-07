The weather alerts issued by NOAA pFor the southern border of San Diego and Arizona they will be extended until weekend. While Conagua predicts three days of extreme heat in the northeast of Baja Californiawith temperatures that could exceed 45°C.

According to the Mexican agency’s graphs, the high temperatures shared between Sonora, Baja California and the southern United States are due to the presence of an anticyclonic circulation. This phenomenon usually raises temperatures and favors forest fires.

Extreme heat will persist throughout the weekend in Baja Californiawhile the probability of showers will be low. For this Saturday, a partly cloudy sky is expected with a cool atmosphere and fog banks at dawn on the west coast. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will become very hot, with the cities and municipalities in the northeast that will bear the brunt. Conagua also expects winds of variable direction with maximum gusts between 40 and 60 km/h.

NOAA Weather Alerts for Border Area

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued new Weather alerts for excessive heat for this weekend in parts of the southwestern United States, very close to the border with Baja California, Mexico. The warning includes coastal areas and valleys in San Diego County, as well as regions of Arizona and Southern California. Authorities urge people to take precautions in view of the extreme conditions that could affect thousands of people, especially in areas where the heat will be more intense.

The heat advisory for coastal areas of the county San Diego began on September 6 and will run through Monday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. Temperatures in the region will range from 85°F (29.4°C) on the coast to 90°F (32.2°C) inland. Guests are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and seek shelter in air-conditioned environments.

On the other hand, an excessive heat warning is active in the San Diego County Interioror, where temperatures will reach between 102 and 112 °F (38.8 to 44.4 °C). This phenomenon also affects parts of the southwest Arizona, such as the Gila River Valley and La Paz County, with maximum temperatures of up to 115 °F (46.1 °C)These areas face an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Diego and Phoenix warns that these conditions could be dangerous.. It is suggested that people avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day and take frequent breaks in cool places. Nights in these areas will be unusually warm, with lows in the 70s F (21.1 C), which will keep wind chills high throughout the weekend.

Some of the areas that will be affected by high temperatures are:

San Diego County

Coastal areas of San Diego County.

Kofa

Peace Center

Southeast Yuma County

Gila River Valley

Joshua Tree NP West

Joshua Tree NP East

Imperial County Southwest

Salton Sea

Chuckwalla Mountains

Southeast Imperial County

Imperial County West

Imperial Valley

Chiriaco Summit

Chuckwalla Valley

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other Baja California communities for this weekend

This weekend, the climate in Baja California and nearby areas like San Diego The weather will be varied, with high temperatures and clear skies standing out. In key cities such as Tijuana and Mexicali, the heat will be the main feature. From clear skies to some scattered clouds, the weather conditions invite us to prepare for a hot weekend with moderate winds in various areas.

In TijuanaSaturday is expected to be sunny, with a minimum of 21°C and a maximum of 35°C. Sunday will continue to be hot, accompanied by clear skies and westerly winds with gusts of up to 34 km/h.

In Mexicalitemperatures will reach extreme levels, with minimums of 30°C and maximums of 45°C on both Saturday and Sunday. Clear skies are expected on both days, with winds from the southeast on Saturday and from the north on Sunday, with gusts of up to 35 km/h.

Ensenada will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures between 75°F and 90°F. Cloudy skies will continue on Sunday, with southwest winds reaching gusts of 16 mph. Tecate will experience high temperatures, ranging between 77°F and 108°F, with thunderstorms on Sunday and winds reaching 40 mph.

In The Rumorous OneCloudy weather is expected on Saturday, with a low of 25°C and a high of 35°C. Overcast skies and gusts of up to 45 km/h will continue on Sunday. In Rosarito, temperatures will range between 20°C and 29°C, with clear skies on Sunday and winds of up to 28 km/h.

Saint Quentin will have skies with scattered clouds on Saturday, with temperatures between 18°C ​​and 31°C, and a clear Sunday with a slight increase, reaching 32°C. San Felipe will enjoy clear skies and temperatures between 32°C and 38°C, with moderate winds throughout the weekend.

Finally, in San Diego, CaliforniaOn Saturday, there will be partly cloudy skies with a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 31°C. On Sunday, the weather will remain clear, with winds from the west and northwest that could reach up to 39 km/h, ideal for enjoying the outdoors, but with the heat still present.