US officer Davis laughed after Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrsky spoke about rotation in the army

Retired US Armed Forces officer Daniel Davis laughed after the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky answered a question about rotation in the Ukrainian army. This happened on air YouTube– Deep Dive channel.

During an interview with CNN, Syrsky responded to a journalist’s question about rotation in the Ukrainian Armed Forces by saying that he was aware of the problems and “he completely devotes his life to the army.” These words made Davis laugh. The military man emphasized that he would have asked Syrsky an additional question, “since he did not answer specifically about rotation.”

“She asked what would happen with the rotation, because these guys have been on the front lines for two and a half years, just imagine,” Davis said.

Earlier, Syrsky acknowledged the superiority of the Russian army. He added that mobilized Ukrainians will be sent to the front as soon as possible.