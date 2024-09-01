In Sumy Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a 600-meter column of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian artillery destroyed a large column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Sumy region, which was traveling towards Sudzha in the Kursk region. The column stretched for 600 meters.

Ukraine could do it all at once lose up to 300 people and over 20 units of equipment. Among them were civilian trucks, with the help of which the Ukrainian military intended to covertly transfer part of the personnel.

Russian intelligence officers spotted a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces from a drone five kilometers from the village of Verkhnyaya Syrovatka. The Russian Armed Forces did not rush to strike and decided to give the enemy the opportunity to accumulate the maximum amount of equipment and manpower. First, the troops fired two ballistic missiles with a cluster and high-explosive fragmentation warhead with air detonation, and then added a salvo of MLRS, clarifies Telegram– the channel “Rybar”. The author of the channel also noted the complex nature of the fire damage, where “they did not spare missiles on the target.”

Destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces convoy caught on video

Video: Telegram channel “NGP Intelligence”

The footage shows dozens of combat vehicles along the road, moving towards the Kursk border. Then a series of bright flashes follows, and a powerful explosion occurs. The distance to the Russian border from the impact site is about 33 kilometers.

Russia struck other targets in Sumy Oblast overnight

The coordinator of the Nikolaev pro-Russian resistance, Sergei Lebedev, reported RIA Novosti about the attack on a warehouse in the north of the city of Sumy. “They hit a warehouse where army trucks were often seen. After the attack, a serious fire with detonation occurred,” he said. Lebedev also reported that in the Sumy region, the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the launch site of unmanned aerial vehicles, and a convoy with ammunition and personnel were hit. The first explosion was in the direction of the Dynamo ski base, the second – Sumy airport, from where UAVs with jet engines and other types of strike drones are launched.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense stated that Russian military personnel destroyed a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces airborne assault battalion in the Chernetchina region of Sumy Oblast with a missile strike.