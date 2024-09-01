I saw the photo as soon as I got on the bus. It was stuck to the window of line 9 in Boye near Celle, which we took to primary school, in the place where there is space for strollers. I did not sit down on the bus that morning in November 1981, but remained standing in front of the photo, which was part of a missing person report. They were looking for a girl, Frederike von Möhlmann, 17 years old, whom I did not know, I was younger than her, but whose face I memorized and also noticed that she was wearing white overalls when she was last seen. After a choir rehearsal of the Celle City Choir, she had missed the last bus to Oldau and had hitchhiked home – but never made it there.