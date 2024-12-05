When the witness questioning of former DFB President Fritz Keller, 67, ended after around two hours, there was no more clarity than before regarding the core of the 2006 World Cup affair. In the end, his explanations are unlikely to be particularly relevant for the legal assessments in the tax process surrounding the million-dollar scams at the time. And yet this day of the trial before the Frankfurt Regional Court will still cause some shocks among the German Football Association (DFB) and its officials – and not so much because of the witness Keller, but because of the court’s positioning.