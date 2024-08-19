LEVEL-5 And LEVEL-5 concept they announced that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been officially postponed. Scheduled for next October 10th, the game now no longer has a release date and the company didn’t even tease a possible new launch window.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switchbut the company said it was still undecided whether to publish it on other platforms too. So we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: LEVEL-5 away Gematsu