Arturo Pérez-Reverte does not shy away from expressing his opinions and visions of various aspects of society through various channels – such as this newspaper – including social networks.

In X the journalist, writer and academic has found a window in which to pour his most personal thoughts about topics of any kind. One of them, the politician.

Reverte gets involved in whatever it may be, and the announcement by Pedro Sánchez that in 2025, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco, a hundred events will be held, has not been an exception. To give his touch to a Government decision that has caused a lot of talk, the writer has rescued a tweet of his on Elon Musk’s social network that dates back to 2019 but that comes in handy and gives a little blow to Sánchez.





“Every time someone draws Franco’s wild card, I remember this from 2019,” he wrote and then attached a screenshot remembering what he had said five years ago. «Francoism ended forty years ago, creature. Now it’s just a scarecrow to entertain simpletons like you,” he said, at that time referring to another X user. «[El franquismo] something that neither those who claim it nor those who denounce it truly believe. Spain’s problem is the living sons of bitches, not the dead ones. And the fools,” he stated, making clear what he thinks of the Executive’s plans for next year and the 50 years of 20N.

