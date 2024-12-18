Judge Anthony Cuevas of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, scheduled this Tuesday for Friday the first judicial hearing in the case of the demands of the artist Daddy Yankee against his still wife Mireddys González and his sister-in-law Ayeicha González, for alleged unauthorized transfers from corporate accounts amounting to $100 million.

“The lawyers and the parties must come prepared to address the following matters: 1. The origin of the remedies requested through rules 56 and 57 of Civil Procedure. 2. The reasonableness of the purpose of the request for information or access to books 3. Any other matter presented by the lawyers and can be addressed summarily,” the document stated.

This decision by the judge comes after the defense of Raymond Ayala Rodríguez, the singer’s first name, submitted a request for an “urgent hearing” to the Court of First Instance of San Juan on Monday.

Likewise, the superior judge determined to consolidate the two lawsuits that were filed by the artist’s lawyers who request that The González sisters do not have access to Daddy Yankee’s corporations.

The artist’s lawyer, Carlos Díaz Olivo, explained last week that the singer’s wife and sister-in-law carried out transfers for the total sum of 100 million dollars from the corporate bank accounts of El Cartel Records and Los Cangris to be deposited into personal accounts of each party; without knowledge or authorization of Daddy Yankee.

This occurs two weeks after the author of global hits like Gasoline confirmed his separation from González after almost three decades of marriage and two children together.

On December 2, Daddy Yankee announced that his lawyers had responded to the divorce petition received from González.

“My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times, and was a constant guide as we try to overcome our differences,” added the artist, who He retired from music last year to dedicate himself fully to professing his Christian faith.

In that message, Daddy Yankee said he respected his wife’s decision and was grateful for the time they shared together “full of blessings and values.”