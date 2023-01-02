A man has been arrested at dawn this Monday by the Civil Guard accused of trying to kill his wife in their home in Cieza, according to sources close to the case. The 66-year-old suspect attacked his wife with an 11-centimeter blade knife when he was in her bedroom. According to the sources, the 67-year-old victim is admitted to the Cieza hospital with serious injuries to the neck and mouth.

The attack occurred around three in the morning at the home that the couple shared in Cieza. The woman, apparently, was helped by a neighbor who managed to enter the house after hearing screams. The suspect was arrested by the Benemérita and faces an alleged crime of attempted homicide. He had no history of gender violence.