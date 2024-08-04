The Colombian delegation had two important news in the morning session of this Sunday in athletics in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the participation of Arnovis Dalmero in the long jump and Mayra Ramírez in the hammer throw.

Dalmero qualified for the final of his competition, which will be played next Tuesday at the Saint Denis stadium.

The classification

The athlete from Santa Marta had the option of achieving the minimum required record of 8.15 meters, but only two athletes, Radek Juska from the Czech Republic and Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, they managed to overcome it.

The other qualifiers obtained their place in the ranking of the marks they achieved. The Colombian, in his three attempts, made 7.92 m, 7.83 and 7.78, and occupied the seventh place in the second group.

“I feel very happy, thankful to God because we qualified for the final. I was very nervous, but we qualified for the final, where we are going to give it our all and we are going to correct the shortcomings we had,” Arnovis acknowledged.

The injury

Gaviria, on the other hand, had an unfortunate start. In the first throw, the Colombian suffered a shoulder dislocation that prevented her from finishing the qualifying round and thus was left out of the competition.

“It is the right shoulder and it was reduced in the stadium infirmary. She was taken to the clinic and the injury was confirmed. We are waiting for some images, she is immobilized, with less pain and we are waiting for the MRI to see what else she has,” said the delegation doctor, Juan Diego Parraga.

He added: “This is not the first time this has happened to her and this puts her in danger of undergoing surgery, which we had planned for after the Olympics, but everything was brought forward.”

