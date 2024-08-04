Bandai Namco and Type-Moon have announced Fate/EXTRA Record with a first presentation trailer it’s a Release period still pretty vague: the game is scheduled for 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, pending further details.

The title in question is a Fate/EXTRA remake, the first chapter originally released in 2010 and now adapted and technically evolved, with some additions also on the content front thanks to the addition of a new expanded scenario and some changes to the gameplay.

The story once again features the Moon Holy Grail War, set in the Spiritron virtual world called “SE.RA.PH.” built on the moon. Here, Masters and Servants team up and fight for survival in their search for the “Holy Grail,” an omnipotent device that can grant wishes, in the “Moon Holy Grail War” that begins anew…