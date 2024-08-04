Bandai Namco and Type-Moon have announced Fate/EXTRA Record with a first presentation trailer it’s a Release period still pretty vague: the game is scheduled for 2025 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, pending further details.
The title in question is a Fate/EXTRA remake, the first chapter originally released in 2010 and now adapted and technically evolved, with some additions also on the content front thanks to the addition of a new expanded scenario and some changes to the gameplay.
The story once again features the Moon Holy Grail War, set in the Spiritron virtual world called “SE.RA.PH.” built on the moon. Here, Masters and Servants team up and fight for survival in their search for the “Holy Grail,” an omnipotent device that can grant wishes, in the “Moon Holy Grail War” that begins anew…
A remake of Fate/EXTRA with some new features
Fate/EXTRA Record is therefore to all intents and purposes a remake of the first Fate/EXTRA, revamped for modern hardware, with an expanded scenario, revamped character graphics and changes to the combat system.
The latter, in particular, now used a deck-building system highly strategic that promises further complexity and involvement.
128 of the world’s best hackers, each able to transform their soul into Spiritron, are then selected as Masters to participate in the Holy Grail War in the game.
These are supported by the so-called Servants, souls of legendary heroes and eminent figures of history with whom the Masters make alliance contracts. These Servants materialize as Spiritron life forms and are assigned to one of seven classes.
Further details will be revealed later, in the meantime we can see the presentation trailer from Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2024.
