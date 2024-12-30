The Argentine journalist Jorge Lanata died this Monday at 64 years of age after staying several months after being admitted to the Italian Hospital in Buenos Aires after the beginning of a heart attack.

Lanata began working as a journalist at the age of 14 on Radio Nacional, she collaborated with the magazine ‘Siete Días’ during the military dictatorship and also published news in the magazine ‘El Porteño’.

Already in democracy he collaborated on Radio Belgrano and participated in the founding of the newspaper Page 12 in 1987, a publication that he directed when he was barely 26 years old and until March 1994.

From this time are some of his first books that dealt with issues such as the intifada in the Gaza Strip or his participation on the radio with Hora 25 on the Rock and Pop station, a cult program.

Then he made a journalistic investigation into the attacks against the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA in Buenos Aires, which led to the book Smoke Curtains1994.

Already separated from Page 12made the leap to television with the program Día D since 1996, and two years later he directed a new magazine, Twenty-oneand later EGOand published the historical account of the country Argentines.

In 2008 he became director of the newspaper Criticism of Argentina clearly positioning him against the government of Néstor Kirchner and later moving on to the historical Clarion with a column, from where he continued to practice militant journalism.

In the following years he published new books, with less success, and began his physical decline with a kidney transplant and his refusal to quit tobacco, which led to the birth of the program Wool without filter from your own home.