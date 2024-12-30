“With the tremor of death.” This is how Menchu, a woman from Jaén living in Ibiza who did not want to reveal her age, found herself when she arrived at ‘First Dates’. Because she was so nervous, the single woman expressed everything that came to her mind without any filter. «It seems like you are going to communion. You look like that with your suit, so formal. To receive me you could have been more…” was the first thing he said to Carlos Sobera. Menchu ​​went to Cuatro’s dating restaurant on the night of Monday, December 30, hoping to bring along a friend. “A friend?” Sobera blurted out suspiciously. Laughing, the woman opened up about why, despite resorting to the ‘dating show’, she did not aspire to find her better half. And “after 18 years, cobwebs and arachnids abound,” he confessed, laughing. Almost 20 years ago his last love story ended, so the presenter wanted to know how he has lasted so long without meeting someone. “Well, imagine, by hand and by machine,” he also revealed without mincing words. Related News standard No The monumental displeasure of a single woman upon meeting her ‘First Dates’ date: “No, please” María Robert David draws attention with his peculiar ‘look’, although he considers himself a very normal manBefore meeting her suitor, the host of ‘First Dates’ completed the last procedure: asking the single woman about her prototype of a man. Menchu’s description, once again, was not wasted. «It has to be like you, but not dress like that for communion. I don’t even allow that for weddings. More like Matía s. There is a part of me that I like formal, because I am already crazy. The bachelorette’s date was Constantino (66), Tino, a chef from Pontevedra who had also been runner-up in bagpipers in his native Galicia in the past. «As a reward, they sent me to receive Franco at the Pazo de Meirás. Manda ‘carello’… Being a communist as I have been, and also in illegality, running after the armed police, and that Franco played the bagpipes,” he told as an anecdote during his presentation. Menchu ​​is surprised when she meets Tino. A few minutes of getting to know Menchu ​​were enough for her to deduce that she was “an endearing and very nice woman.” However, she was shocked for a long time when she saw him, amazed that he looked like her cousin. Already at the table, the calm that Tino transmitted achieved what seemed like an odyssey: calming Menchu’s excess of nervous verbiage. It was more difficult for him to distinguish when she was serious or joking, although they managed to understand each other and find many points in common. The problem is that they also realized that as a couple they were quite incompatible. She still didn’t feel completely ready to live with anyone. I feel very wild, I’m used to living alone. “A new toothbrush still won’t fit,” he made it clear. Tino, for his part, was “really put off” by the fact that Menchu ​​was not the most suitable companion to maintain order in his house. Menchu ​​and Tino in the ‘First Dates’ booth Cuatro was also not amused by how unreceptive his date was in the sexual field. According to her, because of menopause. He did not believe her at all, as he explained before the cameras. “If he really finds a person he likes, he will surely activate quickly.” And just in case, he tried by making a suggestive proposal, “I would let you handcuff me and do whatever you wanted with me.” But for Menchu, “Tino is more about lip service than action.” In a last attempt to make a ‘match’, the show’s matchmakers took Menchu ​​and Tino to finish the evening in the booth, where they had to give each other a wet kiss. . The single woman, however, was not at all willing. So much so that he warned that “if he pulls at me I will hit him with a broom.”

#single #woman #filters #leaves #Carlos #Sobera #shock #unexpected #reproach #youre #communion