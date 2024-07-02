Lautaro Martínez, the tournament’s top scorer, scored a brace and continues to rise in the list of all-time scorers for the Albiceleste.

Meanwhile, “Huevo” Acuña, who came off the bench and played just 8 minutes in the agonizing victory against Chile in New Jersey, is suffering from pain and is once again in doubt.

As the saying goes regulation of the continental tournament in its Article 55 with regard to the “Disciplinary Provisions”, it is established that during the group stage, Players who receive two yellow cards will automatically be out for the next match. .