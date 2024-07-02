After his third victory in the Group A of the Copa America 2024this time against Peru, the national team Argentina He is already thinking about the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Lautaro Martínez, the tournament’s top scorer, scored a brace and continues to rise in the list of all-time scorers for the Albiceleste.
Now he will face the tough one Ecuador in the quarterfinals, so below we will review everything you need to know about this tremendous confrontation.
The Albiceleste and the Tri will face each other next Thursday at the NRG Stadium in Houston. In the other bracket, Venezuela and Canada are left, and according to the draw, the winner of each match will face each other in the semifinals. In the other bracket, there are very powerful teams such as Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil. An exciting end to the tournament is coming.
“Albiceleste” coach Lionel Scaloni kept most of the starters out of the game against Peru, as qualification was already sealed. Now, he will put all of his best players at his disposal, with Lionel Messi not being 100% fit but available if needed. Acuña will not be available due to injury, so Nicolás Tagliafico will take his place.
Lionel Messi: He will not undergo tests and revealed that he had a fever before the Argentine National Team’s victory against Chile.What do I know… It bothers me a little, but I was able to finish playing. I hope it’s nothing serious. It was in the first play’s rush. I didn’t feel a twinge, it just got hard. I had trouble moving around freely because of the discomfort. I’ll see how we continue.“Messi admitted after the match against Chile. He was preserved against Peru and it is hoped that he will be able to return here.
Meanwhile, “Huevo” Acuña, who came off the bench and played just 8 minutes in the agonizing victory against Chile in New Jersey, is suffering from pain and is once again in doubt.
He doesn’t have any. Rodrigo De Paul and Giovanni Lo Celso They were cautioned against Canada, so they had to be careful against Chile. They complied and there were no cautions for the Argentine team in that match.
As the saying goes regulation of the continental tournament in its Article 55 with regard to the “Disciplinary Provisions”, it is established that during the group stage, Players who receive two yellow cards will automatically be out for the next match. .
The accumulation of yellow cards in the Group Stage is voided from the start of the Quarter-FinalsHowever, a player or official who, during the last match of the Group Stage, receives a warning that, due to accumulation, entails his automatic suspension for the following match, must serve the suspension in the first match of the Quarter-Finals.
