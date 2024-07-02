Miracles do exist and Kizumonogatari —Koyomi Vamp— will be screened in theaters across the Americas, from the United States to Mexico and other parts of Latin America. Crunchyroll obtained the distribution rights from Aniplex and has now promised a one-time screening of the trilogy.

Kizumonogatari —Koyomi Vamp— It will be screened in Mexico on August 28, 2024in a unique feature, thanks to Crunchyroll and its collaboration with Sony Pictures.

Let us remember that this delivery of Kizumonogatari summarizes the original trilogy. Now we can see it on the big screen. The film focuses on Koyomi Araragi, A high school student who meets Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade.

At a station he notices that There is a dying person with his limbs torn apart, drowning in his own blood. The boy runs terrified, but also undecided about what to do, because the woman is simply beautiful – he can see despite the grotesqueness of the moment – but quite peculiar.

Let us remember that Blood and the supernatural, as well as the diverse voices and peculiar narrative styles are tied together in the different installments of Monogatari which make the saga a quite original installment.

On the other hand, remember that the summer of 2024 brings us a new series of the saga of Monogatari from the hand of Crunchyroll. Orokamonogatari:Off § Monster Season premieres on July 6, 2024.

What makes up the Kizumonogatari —Koyomi Vamp— trilogy?

The films that make up the trilogy are the following:

KIZUMONOGATARI

Source: Studio Shaft

Part 1: TEKKETSU — January 8, 2016, duration one hour and four minutes.

Part 2: NEKKETSU — August 19, 2016, duration one hour and four minutes.

Part 3: REIKETSU — January 6, 2017, duration one hour and twenty-three minutes.

Production is handled by SHAFT studio (Arakawa Under The Bridge, Puella Magi Madonna Magica, Mekaku City Actors, Sangatsu no Lion). The script is written by Tatsuya Oishi who adapts the original story by Nishio Ishin, alias, NisiOisiN —who is the author of Monogatari Series, Katanagari and Death Note: Another Note—.

