ANDThis week in various areas of the United States there is a warning for adverse weather. A large-scale storm system is moving across the country. Threats include heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes and falling snow.

Starting today more than 50,000,000 will face adverse weather conditions in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Specifically In northeast Texas to western Indiana, strong storms are expected.

In areas such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Oklahoma, Springfield and St. Louis, there are threats due to the possible formation of tornadoes. But not only that, hail of more than 5 centimeters in diameter could also be recorded. Accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SCP), residents of the aforementioned areas need to be alert to the formation of tornadoes, especially tonight in the southern plains. Likewise, in the vicinity of the Ohio Valley, at night, they should be attentive to weather reports. This is because, according to the records, Nighttime tornadoes tend to be much deadlier than those that occur during the day, especially since they are difficult to detect.

Other areas where Rain is expected, although at a lower level, from central Texas to western Virginiapassing through San Antonio, Indianapolis, Austin, Kansas City and Cincinnati.

The areas where They should expect flooding ranging from eastern Indiana to western Maryland. It is expected that between 2.5 and 10 centimeters of rain will accumulate. Strong storms are also expected from northern Alabama to southern Ohio, including Nashville, Louisville and Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

Tornadoes could be reported in the Ohio Valley. Photo:Getty Images Share

The arrival of April will bring snow to some areas

The Northern Plains could see snowfall starting today. While on the northern edge of the storm, temperatures will be cold enough to see snow across the Great Lakes and into the interior of the Northeast. A situation that will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, and will last at least until Thursday.

Based on the forecasts, cities like Chicago could see some snowflakes fall, although the accumulation is expected to be minimal. Where the greatest amount is expected will be in northern Michigan and in the highest areas of the interior of the northeast, such as the Green, White and Adirondack mountains.