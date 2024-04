Pro-life demonstration in Miami, Florida, in June 2022 | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The Florida Supreme Court issued a decision on Monday (1st) that upholds a state law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but also authorized a proposed amendment to the state Constitution to establish a “right” to the procedure to be voted by the voters of the American state in November.

According to information from the Reuters agency, a lawsuit challenging the 15-week deadline had been filed by the abortion clinic chain Planned Parenthood, and maintaining the law, in practice, will result in another stricter law, which prevents the procedure after six weeks. weeks of gestation, is applied.

This is because Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had signed a law last year that provided that the ban after six weeks would go into effect one month after a possible state Supreme Court decision confirming the previous 15-week deadline.

On the other hand, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a request from the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, that a proposed constitutional amendment on the “right to abortion” not be voted on on November 5, the date of the presidential election in the States United.

In January, pro-abortion activists gathered the necessary number of signatures for this bill, which would ban laws that “prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability.” [do feto sobreviver fora do útero, por volta de 24 semanas de gestação] or as necessary to protect the health of the patient, as determined by the patient’s health care provider,” was put to a vote by the Florida electorate.