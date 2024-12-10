The year 2024 breaks records in investment in Aragon. It is the year in which different company projects have been finalized and confirmed, especially technology linked to data centers and automotive, in the Aragonese community, exceeding 40,000 million of euros. Some initiatives that will have a direct impact on job creation, both during the construction and operational phases, which would exceed the more than 21,000 jobs.

And how are these investments broken down? Who have been the main investors in Aragon in 2024? One of the most anticipated investments is the battery gigafactory in Zaragoza, promoted by Stellantis in association with the Chinese company CATL. Precisely, today, both companies have confirmed the news, with an investment that is expected to raround 4.1 billion of euros. Employment generation is initially estimated at 3,000 jobs.

Added to this investment are those that have been confirmed throughout the year. One of the largest, in terms of investment volume and employment, is that of Amazon Web Services with the expansion of its data centers in Aragon. An initiative, with a horizon of 10 years, that will entail an investment of close to 15.7 billion euros and 17,500 jobs.

Also linked to technology and data centers is the Microsoft with three availability zones in Aragón in the Recycling Technology Park, La Muela and Villamayor de Gállego. In this case, the investments total a global amount of around 6.6 billion euros. Employment is estimated at about 900 jobs.

Data centers also promote other companies that have focused on Aragon. It is the case of Box2Bitwith an initial investment of 3.5 billion euros to promote a data center in the town of Cariñena, in the province of Zaragoza, although expansion with an additional investment of about 700 million is already contemplated in the project. In this way, the global figure would rise to 4.4 billion euros.

The investment project of blackstone with a data center in the town of Calatorao, in the province of Zaragoza, with an investment of about 7.5 billion euros and the generation of about 1,400 jobs.

To these investments are added those announced by other companies such as Dasher worth 14 million euros for the launch of its second logistics center, the Zaragoza Logistics Platform, as well as three million euros Kepar Electronics to increase its productive capacity and produce geolocated beacons or the one also announced today by Tronchetti (Foxy) in its facilities in Zaragoza for 60 million euros to have renewable energy, among others.