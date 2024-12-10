At only 12 years old Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy has become the star of the premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The first-born of one of the most relevant couples in the musical field has lent her voice to Kiara, one of the protagonists of the film that premieres on December 20. Beyoncé also lends her voice to another of the characters in the film, a prequel to ‘The Lion King’. Both have combined their outfitsopting for gold. Although Beyoncé wore a stunning Balmain dress, the main protagonist was Blue Ivy.

The girl, who has already made her debut at some of Beyoncé’s concerts and even won a Grammy in 2021 for the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, along with her mother, opted for a princess-cut dress, with a sweetheart neckline and a very voluminous skirt in gold color. Blue Ivy left her long curly hair loose, parted in the middle, and dotted with mini braids.

Blue Ivy in a gold dress at the ‘Mufasa’ premiere.



Gtres





In addition, she surprised with an elaborate makeup, which included black pencil, eye shadows in earth and gold tones, mascara, blush and a red lipstick, with gloss finish. A golden glow had also been applied to the skin of the arms and neckline.

For her part, Beyoncé, true to her style, chose a striking balmain dresswhich also had a strapless neckline, like her daughter’s. The design, adjusted to the silhouette, stood out for its openingsone on the side of the skirt that completely exposed her left leg, as well as the high-heeled shoes and ankle bracelet, and another on the top that reached to the abdomen.









Beyoncé in a Balmain dress.



Gtres





The singer left her hair loose, parted in the middle and waves from the middle to the ends. In addition, she wore gold jewelry, and a more natural makeupwith glitter eye shadows, pink blush on the cheeks and a transparent gloss on the lips.

Mother and daughter were accompanied on the red carpet by rapper Jay Z, who just hours before had been involved in a rape accusation in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case.