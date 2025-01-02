Antonio Álvarez-Dardetthe Sevillian lawyer and brother who became well known on social networks for his optimism and his slogans #knowthatyoucan and #Yomecuro, has passed away this Tuesday at 47 years of age due to colon cancer.

It was his family who, with a message on his profile on the social network X, announced his death. “Thank you for joining me on this journey. This is the last tweet from @ADardet. He wrote it and I @cristinaegs send it to you,” his wife writes on the social network.

“There would be a lot to say… about the last things he said to me: ‘I have so much faith that I know there is another better life’ #yomecuro#knowwhatyoucan”, continues his message.

With almost 8,000 followers on X, the Sevillian He turned his experience with the disease into an example of resilience. It was in March 2021 when he conveyed the news to his followers: “I have cancer. A week ago they told me for the first time and today they confirmed it. The first blow is a shockbut a week later you assimilate it with a certain normality,” the lawyer wrote.

Since then, Álvarez-Dardet He shared his entire process with the world naturally.always with the idea of ​​normalizing a disease that affects many people.