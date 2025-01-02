fc barcelona
LaLiga and the RFEF have no intention of re-registering the international, valued at 60 million, or Pau Víctor
The striker, who cost 55 million, is free to leave for free, earning the four-year contract he signed.
Dani Olmo will not play one more game for FC Barcelona this season. He has not broken his cruciate nor does he suffer any serious injury, but when he signed for the Barça club last summer he already knew that with Joan Laporta at the controls…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Olmos #dilemma #collect #million #leave #free #loyal #Barça #stay #play
Leave a Reply