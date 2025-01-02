

01/02/2025



Updated at 04:14h.





Dani Olmo will not play one more game for FC Barcelona this season. He has not broken his cruciate nor does he suffer any serious injury, but when he signed for the Barça club last summer he already knew that with Joan Laporta at the controls…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only