The Los Javis party at their mansion To celebrate the arrival of the new year, he not only had Rosalía as one of his VIP guests. Other well-known faces also wanted to join the evening.

Thus, and as has been seen from different photos and videos uploaded to social networks, there were no missing faces at the event as well-known as those of Ana Rujas, Macarena García, Brays Efe or the singer Guitarricadelafuente.

He didn’t want to miss it either. Anne Igartiburuwho presented those present with a gift they little expected: reproducing the chimes that we saw her give for so many years on TVE.

Sheathed in a Stunning red Lorenzo Caprile dressits head designer, the presenter, who was presented by the hosts as a real star, improvised some wordsand then eat the 12 lucky grapes with the rest of the guests.

Rosalía was another of the guests of the night. In fact, performed live Normalhis collaboration with Carolina Durante. The Baix Llobregat artist was accompanied by Diego singing the song.