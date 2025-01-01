

01/01/2025



Updated at 5:53 p.m.





The January transfer market has already started and Sevilla is postulated as one of the great animators of the samedespite the delicate economic situation it is going through and the difficulties derived from a salary limit that it cannot exceed. With all this, Víctor Orta and his team have insisted on giving the squad a new look during this winter window and they are willing to make up to three additions to the squad, with their respective departures to make room for the newcomers. One that he has been working on for some time is the Brazilian forward Juninho. The Qarabag scorer has made his position clear with the Azeri club, who have been forced to negotiate with the Andalusians to prevent their own player from forcing the machine to leave at any price. Sevilla’s first offer was rejected and Orta is adjusting what can be spent on the ‘9’ between the amortization of his signing and the (small) salary that the attacker must receive when he lands in Nervión.

Inside Sevilla they see how The operation is progressing at a good pace and the positions are getting closer. The most complex step was precisely for Qarabag to agree to sit down and negotiate for their starting striker. The pressure exerted by Juninho has been key and now it remains to put a final price on the operation. The first proposal of about two million It was rejected and the Sevillistas have risen just over a million between fixed and variable. They cannot advance much further and once again it is up to the forward to do his part so that the operation ends up being closed. The third proposal must be the definitive onewith Juninho with his suitcases ready to disembark for the first time in one of the major European leagues (he was only in Portugal).

The one who expects it most is the Sevilla coach himself. García Pimienta has asked for reinforcements and the top continues to worry him. He solved the first round with Lukebakio’s success. You need other players to pull the scoring cart. Isaac is waking up in this sense, but the coach has been very clear about the need to sign a winger (Ruben Vargas) and another attacker, since he only has one striker (he considers it impossible to Iheanacho) and is solving the minutes where Isaac no longer has the legs with the young man Garcia Pascual. Furthermore, this January the Copa del Rey is being played, where Sevilla has a good part of its hopes this season. The result of Almería will also mark that roadmap a little. a Víctor Orta hopeful of raising the level of the squad this month.