The hosts Andrea Legarreta and Annette Cuburu started the year with a war of statements. Who were colleagues on the Mexican morning show Today, they have made it clear that they are not friends and that they have been angry for many years. The conflict between the presenters would have started 16 years ago, when they worked together. At that time, one would have invented the rumor of a romance with Raúl Araiza, which ended up costing the other her marriage.. These are the details.

16 years ago, in 2008, Anette Cuburu joined the cast of Today, at that time produced by Carmen Armendariz and hosted by Andrea Legarreta and 'El negro' Araiza, among others. By then, The presenter from Mexicali, Baja California, was married to Alejandro Benítez, who had an important decision-making position at Televisa, the television station in charge of the program. However, what seemed like a great career opportunity soon became the reason her marriage ended and her career came to a halt.

What happened between Andrea Legarreta and Anette Cuburu?



According to Anette Cuburu, during her time on the program Todaythe conflict with Andrea Legarreta began, since points to the host as the person responsible for the entertainment media spreading that there was a romance between her and Raúl Araiza. “Someone who is talking about me, (for) 16 years, about some fart gossip that came from a fifth-class producer and a host who is there because she has been with a guy for 25 years, who has her sitting in that chair” Cuburu said recently in an interview with Ana María Alvarado.

Anette Cuburu, who ended up divorcing her Alejandro Benítez in 2011, assures that the end of her marriage was the result of the rumor started by Andrea Legarreta and the Hoy producer. “There was a time in my life when I had a very bad time, thanks to her and Carmen Armendáriz, who I hate both of them.”they deserve the worst, because they have earned it, because they are very bad people towards other people, because they destroy careers, because they invent gossip, that's why things go the way they do, because in life, if you are a bad person, things go badly for you. “said the driver.

“Just imagine being so stupid to start talking bad about the mother of your boss's children.“You have to have very little brain to mess with the mother of your boss's children,” said Anette Cuburu, who has also pointed out that, after her divorce, her career was frozen, since her ex-husband had her banned from all the television stations and productions.

Why did the lawsuit between Andrea Legarreta and Anette Cuburu revive?



According to Anette Cuburu, in 2021 Andrea Legarreta in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, in the program At Mara's house, She said that she had not invented the rumor of the romance between Cuburu and Raúl AraizaHowever, he hinted that he did have an extramarital relationship.

Rumors of an affair between Anette Cuburu and Raúl Araiza gave entertainment magazines a lot to talk about 16 years ago.

“Let's say that she made a decision in her life, that had consequences for her and that, in the end, maybe someone told her 'Andrea went to quit', She preferred to believe that than to assume the result of the decision she made.”said Andrea Legarreta about Anette Cuburu in the episode recorded for Mara Patricia Castañeda's YouTube channel.

Given what was said on that occasion, Anette Cuburu took the interview with Ana María Alvarado as an opportunity to respond to herhe explained later in the program All for women, by Maxime Woodside. “My son came and told me: 'this lady who works for my father (Alejandro Benitez) is talking bad about you, look what she is saying about you.' That was at Christmas, it's an interview by Mara Patricia Castañeda, Andrea Legarreta went to talk about me, I think she has more interesting things to say instead of talking about me, and saying that I should accept the decision that I I took it so that I could destroy my life alone,” she said on the Radio Formula program.

“Things that happened many years ago are relived because people spend their time giving interviews on those topics.“I am always going to protect my children above all else and from whoever, I am not afraid of anyone, absolutely no one, whatever their name is, whatever position they have, it matters to me,” said Anette Cuburu.

Andrea Legarreta responds to Anette Cuburu



“She's hating the wrong person, what she thinks happened didn't happen. I wasn't going to say that she had something with 'El negro' (Raúl Araiza). It doesn't belong to me, nor am I interested in anyone's life and who told them. Please make it clear to her that they lied to her, because she lives hating the wrong person,” Andrea Legarreta responded in a meeting with the media, which journalist Eden Dorantes shared on her YouTube channel.

“There is a desire to want to get dirty,” declared the current host of Today about what was said by Anette Cuburu regarding the fact that she has had a relationship for more than 25 years with a Televisa executive, which has made her untouchable. “Let them call me new names, they have already called me who knows how many lovers, all of Televisa, the executives, the former presidents,” said Erick Rubín's ex.

“Now what she claims she has proof of, not only her, whoever, Let them take their evidence, let them verify, let them give names., surnames, take photos, videos, whatever they have. They are not going to find anything… First of all, go to my daughters and before I have to do the DNA test, he (Erick Rubín)”, Andrea Legarreta defended herself, in response to the rumor that Nina would not be the daughter of former member of Timbiriche, which emerged after Cuburu's statements.

“She wishes me the worst, I wish her the best. I wish that he is well, that he has emotional stability, love, I wish that he has a beautiful life so that he does not stop hating people and in an unfair way because he is hating the wrong person. It is enough for her to get rid of a little bit of anger, to cool her head, her emotions, and realize that I should not have gone to spread a rumor like that,” declared Andrea Legarreta forcefully.

The attacks on social networks between Andrea Legarreta and Anette Cuburu after a war of statements

After Anette Cuburu said that Andrea Legarreta has been in a relationship with a Televisa executive for more than 20 years, Mía and Nina's mother has been the object of accusations, ridicule and attacks, in which they point out that her youngest daughter would not be the result of her marriage to Erick Rubín. Given this, the current host of Today published a statement in which it calls for an end to the attacks.

“The evil of some people has no limits… Painful and inconceivable insults to my family and my daughters (my girls who don't deserve this) as a result of slander. An unfair, undeserved and cruel situation… Hate brings nothing good and even more so hating the wrong person and hurting them so much with a lie… God forgive you… One day you will realize that you are wrong… Thank you to those who have shown me their support and love… Thank you for being there!” Andrea Legarreta said on her social networks.

Given that message, Cuburu released his own statement, in which he spoke forcefully about Legarreta. “I have nothing to say to the lady, we were never nor will we be friends, what I had to say to her I told her at the time,” he wrote and added: “God has nothing to forgive me, don't worry, the truth always comes to light. I hope he has many projects to talk about in his interviews so that for the sake of me and my children this ends here once and for all. The past is the past,” Anette concluded.