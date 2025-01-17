Ander Mintegui, who last year in Chatel (France) was proclaimed junior world runner-up in Super Giant, has taken another step in his career towards the elite after winning gold in that same discipline at the 2025 Universiade, which is being held in Turin.

The 21-year-old from Bilbao set the best time at the finish line with 57.55, 14 hundredths faster than the Swede Enil Nyberg. The Frenchman Jonas Skabar, 38 hundredths behind, completed a podium that was touched by Aleix Aubert, who despite starting with a very high number, 36, was only 46 hundredths behind Mintegui.

«It makes me very happy to achieve these types of results. It is a step towards the real goal which is the World Cup. In the European Cup we are skiing well, we have to push a little harder as I have it quite close. The snow today at the Universiade was very smooth and I did what I wanted on the track,” Mintegui said at the end, taking advantage of the fact that he was the last to go out on a track in perfect condition.

Mintegui is beginning to emerge as a true specialist in SG, a specialty in which he already achieved 15th place in the Santa Caterina European Cup last December. In Torino he completed his good performance with fifth position in the combined.









The Basque skier’s gold represents the fifth medal for the Spanish delegation in the Bardonecchia resort. Before, another metal had already been added in alpine skiing (bronze from Tomás Barata in the combined), one in snowboardcross (silver from Bernat Ribera) and another two in ‘para alpine’ (gold in sitting from Audrey Pascual and silver in standing from María Martín-Granizo).