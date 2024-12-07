The Ministry of Development, Housing, Territorial Planning and Environment will carry out the improvement and renewal of the Escalante water supply network, a project that will involve an investment of 191,218 euros.

As explained by its owner in a press release, Roberto Media, the action, which has been awarded to the company Excavaciones y Construcciones Aníbal SL, has an execution period of six months and is co-financed by the Government of Cantabria, which will contribute 60 %, and the Escalante City Council, which will pay the remaining 40%.

“With this action we guarantee that all the neighborhoods of Escalante are connected to the water supply network acquired from the Asón Hydraulic Plan,” has expressed Media, which has added that the project contemplates ending the pressure problems in the upper neighborhoods and reducing water losses by avoiding breaks in the network.

In this sense, he highlighted that currently, Much of the network is made up of old fiber cement and PVC pipes that “cause an estimated loss of water of around 60% compared to that acquired from the Asón Plan.”

Furthermore, the counselor has mentioned the upper neighborhoods of the municipality that “suffer a significant lack of pressure” since, as he explained, at the connection point with the Asón Plan where the municipal network begins, the pressure of water so as not to cause breaks in the old town network.

On the other hand, it has highlighted the fact that some homes in the Barrio de los Palacios or Alto de Baranda are not currently connected to the main supply network, being supplied with water from a spring that “does not comply with sanitary measures.” required nor does it guarantee its supply in the summer months”.

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE WORK

With the aim of providing sufficient pressure to supply the highest homes, the construction of a new 125 mm diameter polyethylene pipeline is proposed from Plan Asón, which passes through the neighborhoods of La Lastra and Borroto, until reaching the intersection. between the CA-460 and the road to the La Canal neighborhood, where it connects to the 150 millimeter diameter cast iron pipe in an existing manhole.

It is a section of 2,640 meters in which, part of it, the renovation of the existing fiber cement pipeline between Plan Asón and La Lastra will be carried out, with the rest being a new section that allows the connection of the Borroto neighborhood , also replacing an asbestos cement pipe that comes from the pipeline parallel to CA-460.

In Borroto the neighborhood network will be connected to the new section and a 128 meter branch will be built to supply the homes to the west, making new connections.

Meanwhile, the La Canal neighborhood will be connected by a 90mm, 378m long polyethylene branch to the cast pipe.

On the other hand, in the Baranda-La Francesa area, most of the homes are connected to fiber cement pipes, so it will be replaced with a 110 mm diameter and 569 meters long polyethylene pipe.

In the urban area of ​​Escalante there are almost 500 meters of fiber cement pipes in various areas that will be replaced by polyethylene pipes of similar diameters to the existing ones.