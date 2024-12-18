An image from Google Maps helps arrest a woman and her partner for murdering her husband in Soria

A woman and her current partner have been arrested by the National Police for allegedly killing and dismembering her husband, a man of Cuban origin who had been missing for months and whose remains were located in the cemetery of the Soria municipality of Andaluz.

As municipal and investigative sources have confirmed to EFE, the National Police had been investigating the disappearance of the victim for months until this Tuesday his dismembered body was found in the cemetery of the municipality – a town with around twenty residents in the region of Berlanga de Duero – and the aforementioned people have been arrested.

Furthermore, the same sources have explained that apparently some Google Street View photos showing a person loading a sack into a maroon truck could have been one of the keys to solving the crime.

The judge has decreed secrecy of the summary and the subdelegate of the Government, Miguel Latorre, and the principal chief commissioner of the Provincial Police Station of Soria, Francisco Moñux, will offer information about this event tomorrow at a press conference.