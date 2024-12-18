The situation in Valencia is getting worse and worse. The team that is bottom in LaLiga, with just ten points and six away from salvationYes, with up to three fewer games than some teams with which it shares the domestic competition. A streak of three consecutive losses has ended the patience of Santiago Cañizares, who has charged against Rubén Baraja.

“The results are the worst in the history of Valencia”explained the former goalkeeper on Radio Marca, referring specifically to the start of the league, although he also recalled the last games of last season, and stated that “No coach in the history of football has endured a streak like that”.

Cañizares expressed that he could understand Baraja’s renewal as a coach at the time, but The situation has reached an “unsustainable” point.which is why he defends the possible termination of the ‘Pipo’ contract, suggesting that the person responsible for the contractual extension should pay the compensation out of his own pocket.

Whoever spent ten seasons defending the local goal at Mestalla affirms that there is a schism in the club, and that the coach would have lost the support of the squad. In addition, it raises the existence of a “pulse” between the president and coach Che. “Baraja does not want to give up that contract”, while “Peter Lim does not want to put in more money”.

“I think that The situation cannot further deteriorate the image of Peter Lim, because he does not have an image, but it is greatly deteriorating the image of Pipo Baraja in Valencia“Cañete said, worried about the status of his former teammate: “I don’t know if there will come a time when someone is going to tell him ‘It is better to lose some money and not deteriorate your image further. and somehow get out of this cave you’re stuck in.”