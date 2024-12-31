Agents of the Valencia Civil Guard have arrested a man who allegedly took advantage of his job as an egg delivery man to hide drug passes. In addition, they have also arrested two other men who, apparently, acted as intermediaries in this activity.

The operation began last August and has resulted in three detainees and one being investigated as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health and money laundering. As reported by the Civil Guard in a statement, there were suspicions that a person was selling drugs in the eggs that he distributed in hospitality establishments in towns in l’Horta Sud.

In order to confirm these facts, the individual was followed up. The agents observed different encounters with people whose work activity was not related to the hospitality industry and concluded that they seemed like drug deals. These were carried out outside bars where he went with a van equipped to supply wholesale eggs, an activity to which he was supposedly dedicated. “In this way, managed to show a legal appearance to the transaction,” the armed institute explained.

They changed their ‘modus operandi’ after DANA

During the course of the investigation, people residing in the aforementioned town were detected who apparently cooperated as intermediaries. With this, they secured the drug necessary for their consumption at the same time as They obtained an economic benefit.

Its activity did not stop after the flood caused by DANA on October 29. The researchers detected that, after the disaster, consumers varied both the means of getting around and the meeting places. Thus, the detainees They began to make passes on the periphery of the city.

Once all the people who allegedly participated in this activity had been identified, the Civil Guard asked the Judicial Authority to enter and register the places where the substances could be hidden. On November 29 two homes were registeredone in Paiporta and another in Valencia.

As a result, the three people in question were arrested, while the alleged perpetrator has already gone to prison. In addition, a 39-year-old woman is also being investigated.

During registrations Three kilograms of cocaine were seized0.5 of hashish, 80 grams of methamphetamines and 7,365 euros. Tools for weighing, dosing and packaging narcotic substances were also seized, as well as vehicles used for drug distribution. The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Torrent.