This is how the electricity bill will look in 2025: VAT increases and social bonus discounts decrease

The new year always comes with tax changes and 2025 will be no exception. The price of electricity will rise next year due to the end of some bonuses or tax reductions that were implemented due to the energy crisis generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These are the electricity measures that will come into force next Wednesday, January 1.

VAT will be 21% again

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market, which determines the price of the energy consumed and directly affects the rates paid by consumers under the voluntary price for small consumers (PVPC), the regulated rate, has been 63. 19 euros per megawatt-hour in 2024, compared to 88.27 euros/MWh in 2023. The Value Added Tax dropped again last July to 10%, by then exceeding the wholesale market price of 45 euros/MWh. However, as of January 1, the usual 21% VAT will be applied again for all customers, the rate that was applied before the inflationary crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, which led the so-called pool to pulverize all taxes. record and exceed 500 euros/MWh.

Discounts on the social electricity bonus decrease

The social bonus enjoyed by low-income users was reinforced to respond to the energy crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine. Discounts increased up to 65% for vulnerable consumers and up to 80% for severely vulnerable consumers. Both groups add up to 1.62 million households, with about 4 million people in total, according to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, despite the fact that almost 80% of the possible beneficiaries of the social electricity bonus do not receive it, because the discounts do not They are automatic (you have to order them). In addition, there is a group, large families, who enjoy the bonus regardless of their income level.

From the first day of 2025, the social bonus will experience a progressive decrease in these discounts. Starting January 1, vulnerable consumers will have a 50% discount, which will increase to 42.5% from July 1 and 35% on January 1, 2026.

Severely vulnerable consumers will have a 65% discount from January 1, 57.5% from July 1 and 50% in January 2026.

The regulated electricity tariff (PVPC) will increase your protection

In 2025, changes to the PVPC also come into force, in which the weight of the futures market references will increase, which will gradually increase: in 2024 the long-term references (so as not to make the entire regulated rate of the daily pool quotation) were 25%, while next year they will be 40% and in 2026 they will become 55%. Currently, there are about 8.5 million consumers covered by this regulated electricity rate.

The futures market references are a mechanism that was incorporated on the first day of 2024 in the PVPC with the objective of cushioning the impact of high pool prices on the bills of households and microSMEs, avoiding spikes in the price of the electricity.

Until last year, the daily wholesale market auction organized by OMIE (the designated electricity market operator) decided the energy prices in the PVPC for each hour of the following day. By adding the factor of futures markets, long-term references were introduced in the price of electricity. The result is greater stability in consumers’ bills: when market prices skyrocket they do not notice all of that rise, while when they fall they only perceive a gentle drop.

Prohibition of interrupting supplies to vulnerable consumers

The Executive decided to maintain the prohibition on interrupting basic supplies of water, electricity and gas for vulnerable consumers for another year. The measure, established in 2021, will remain in force until December 31, 2025.