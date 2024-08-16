América de Cali presented its sportswear for the season on Thursday night.

According to the criteria of

The new home and away jerseys were presented at the event, as well as the kit that the team has been using for training.

The América players paraded across the stage in their new outfits, led by Adrián Ramos, amidst applause.

The special guest was the Olympic medalist, Yeison Lopezwho just had a heroic performance at the Paris 2024 Games.

López, a self-confessed fan of América, wore one of the team’s shirts and showed off his Olympic medal amid applause.

The main shirt retains its traditional scarlet red colour and is a sober and elegant shirt, simple but striking, which is already generating reactions among fans.

SPORTS

More sports news