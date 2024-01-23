Which cars can circulate with traffic stops? Electric, obviously, but also a car LPG or methane can circulate freely on the occasion of traffic blocks. Installing a gas system allows a petrol vehicle, even dated, to continue to circulate freely in cities where traffic restrictions are in force. Most ordinances excludes from the blocks the cars powered, even non-exclusively, a LPG or methanealthough the gas fuel system was installed later.

Cars that can circulate with the traffic blocked

For this reason, in almost all municipalities and major cities, when traffic restrictions are foreseen, gas-powered cars are almost always equated with electric cars or new generation petrol ones Euro 6they are therefore cars that can circulate.

LPG vehicles can also circulate in Rome inside the ZTL (Green Zone). Compared to the first resolution, with the recent modification, all vehicles converted to LPG, including older ones, can circulate in the Capital, while Euro 4 diesel and Euro 3 petrol vehicles will be able to circulate until at least 31 October 2024.

The LPG and methane gas cars can always circulate, even during traffic blocks due to smog. Also to Rome, vehicles converted to LPG can always circulate, even during the so-called ecological Sundays, while modern Euro 6 diesel cars cannot do so.

In general, LPG powered cars are considered more ecological than to those powered by petrol or diesel since produce fewer emissions pollutants.

LPG cars are considered more environmentally friendly than exclusively petrol and diesel cars

In particular, methane does not release fine dust i.e PM10 and PM2.5while LPG releases approximately 10% less CO2 compared to petrol cars.

LPG and methane cars can circulate

A gas system (LPG or methane), with a minimum spendallows you to transform old generation petrol cars to be roadworthy.

So if you have a car a old petrol that you cannot change, converting it could be a solution, albeit with its limitations. Attention, the rejuvenation operation it's not always possible on diesels because, especially in large cities, vehicles bifuel diesel-LPG or diesel-methane they cannot circulate.

Dacia Duster LPG in Piazza Venezia in Rome

To install a gas system it is not necessary to carry out no changes structural to the vehicle. All are added during installation necessary components, but without carrying out any modifications to the suspensions or other parts of the vehicle. A gas system can also be installed on ahybrid car.

LPG/methane car circulation restrictions

Even LPG or methane cars in some specific situations must respect limitations. For example in thearea C of Milan the vehicles bifuel LPG-petrol they can enter but for a fee, while i bifuel LPG-diesel older ones absolutely cannot circulate.

Furthermore, LPG or methane gas cars cannot circulate when the system is not tested. Anyone who owns a gas-powered car or intends to transform theirs must remember that the LPG tank must be replaced every 10 years and subsequently tested at the relevant DMV or directly in authorized workshops.

The LPG cylinder must be replaced every 10 years

The cylinders a methane instead they must be replaced by law later 5 or 4 years. Specifically, those approved according to national legislation (DGM) they must be replaced every 5 years from the first registration o installation of the system e scrapped after 40 years.

However, cylinders approved according to the European standard (R110 ECE/ONU)they must be checked every 4 years from the first registration or installation of the system, until twentieth year of age.

Gasoline system, real consumption test VIDEO

Photo of BRC Punto Gas LPG gas system

