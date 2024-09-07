Amazon has launched a shocking offer for technology enthusiasts: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a 53% discountand reducing its price from $35,999 pesos to only $16,997 pesoswhich means a Savings of $19,002 pesosPlus, Amazon offers free shipping.

He Galaxy S23 Ultra It stands out for its superior performance and elegant design. It is equipped with a titanium frame, which gives it exceptional strength, and a 6.8 inch flat screen protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Harmonyideal for users who value both durability and aesthetics.

One of the most impressive features is its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with resolution 4K Quad HD+ (3120×1440 pixels)ensuring vibrant and crisp image quality. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the visual experience is fluid, whether for videos, gaming or browsing.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The device is powered by the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering optimal performance in any task. The combination of 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage ensures seamless multitasking capability and enough space to store any amount of content.

In the photographic section, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not far behind. It comes equipped with a four-lens system, including a 200MP main cameraa wide angle of 12MP and multiple optical zoom options (2x, 3x, and 5x) that maximize detail capture. This configuration allows for clear, bright images even in low-light conditions.

With water and dust resistance certifications, this model is designed to withstand demanding environments, making it a reliable device in various situations.