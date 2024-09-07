The 1-1 draw against Peru in Lima was a victory for the Colombian national team. Just as it reads. With the score against them, with the game going against them, with defeat threatening to strike for the first time in the tie at the hands of the bottom team, the draw is a blessing.

Yes: before the game, the entire continent was betting on a victory for Colombia, the heavy favourite in the betting, analysis and opinions, over a Peru that is perhaps the most discreet of the century.

Peru signed the tie

We are not going to lie to ourselves: Peru signed the tie in a notary’s office before the match. And it was Colombia, as things turned out, that ended up asking for the papers and even leaving their fingerprints on the 1-1 score in the 82nd minute.

It was a dead ball, a corner taken by James Rodríguez’s precise left foot, Jhon Jáder Durán’s header at the near post and Luis Díaz’s phantom attack behind his marker to head the ball into the back of the net. Thus, Colombia saved the day, the point, the unbeaten record…

Peru was ahead by a goal from Callens in the 68th minute, who headed in a low cross from a corner with his feet forward, cutting the area like a hot knife. With the 1-1 score, Colombia remains third in the table. With this draw, Peru remains last. It happened and nothing happened.

Sometimes it is believed that there is nothing easier than eating a sweet and soft meringue. But those fresh and shiny meringues often fall apart. And Colombia’s game was falling apart after a dark, confusing, unguided first half, with James on the bench, with Sinisterra far away on the right, Díaz lost on the left, and with Arias and Ríos without weight in the midfield.

James again

Colombia kept the ball at their feet without creating anything, without ideas, without genius; facing a Peru that was defensively armed in their own half to prevent them from scoring and threatening with long play and set pieces. So much so that before the break the great play was by Camilo Vargas with his tremendous stretch back after a header from Valera.

With James’ entry in the second half, Colombia looked more like itself, as it joined up its lines, gained precision in set pieces and presence!

It wasn’t a good game for Colombia, but their draw was very good because the Merengue team, their unbeaten streak and the game were falling apart…

