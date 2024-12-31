The Spanish singer Amaia Montero, former vocalist of the group La Oreja de Van Gogh, has announced that will return to music in 2025.

“From this window I can see you, you are almost here. Please treat me well, because your predecessors have been very hard on me. Take care of me and help me because it will be under your mantle when I return to what I have missed the most in these years stolen. This 2025 I return to MUSIC“Montero wrote this Monday on his Instagram social network account.

Montero announced in 2022 that he had a new album in the making, a publication that never came to fruition, since at the end of that year Montero once again stepped away from the public spotlight to take care of his health.

His musical comeback occurred this past summer as an unexpected guest in one of the four stellar concerts with which Karol G culminated his world tour at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

The positive reactions of the media and the public to that performance in which both performed the song Roses of Van Gogh’s La Oreja repertoire began speculation about when Montero would return to activity and even if he would sing with his former band again.

She herself commented that these types of comments were beginning to affect her, especially after the equally unexpected departure of her successor in Van Gogh’s Ear, Leire Martínez, for reasons not yet clarified.

Martínez said last October that I left this musical formation “after a long time of reflection and deep conversations” in which it has not been possible to “bring together different ways of living the group.”