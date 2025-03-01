03/01/2025



Updated at 9:5:00 p.m.





Nine of nine. Betis adds and continues. He defeated Real Madrid and signed the third victory followed in LaLiga, which spoils it to the sixth place. Manuel Pellegrino’s satisfaction was more than justified. «The team is very happy for the victory against a rival as difficult as Real Madrid. We could do it to 55000 people. Having played quite well, we had tied many games at home and have missed joys. We did not go looking for a result, the team went out to play. We went out to play personally from the fifteen minute. We surpassed Madrid and we had clear chances. They did not overcome us, ”summarized the engineer in his analysis of the clash in the Villamarín press room.

From Vigo the results have changed, but according to Pellegrini the key has been to persist in what was being done when the results did not arrive. «Just the fundamental thing was not to change anything. Before Celta we won 2-0 and had shots to the sticks. Against Athletic is not easy, but they tied us with two corners. In complicated moments of results, which were not good, it was important to maintain the conviction to follow the route of what we do in training. Not changing made us overcome these three games. We had been doing good matches but with results that did not convince us, ”he said.

Isco completed another outstanding performance managing the times with goal included. “I believe that individual yields are always important,” Pellegrini said about it. Isco lowers very little according to what is capable is to do. It has a great level and is physically delivered, but I would not focus on a name but on collective functioning. Madrid came little and we had very clear chances, with a goal ball in the first half and the one that went to Cucho. We dominate the game in general terms, ”he said.

“What is important is having recovered players because we had eight or ten injuries,” he said. 18 players were changed and it is not easy to assemble the team, but the most important thing is the conviction in what we do and the way we train, instill defensive and offensive improvement. There is still the rest of the season to see the achievements that we could have in the previous ones, ”said the Verdiblanco coach, who was asked what key he played so that the team went from dominated to dominator from the 20th minute.” We were shrinking spaces but not attacking the ball. To those players, if not hurry, they will not lose the pass. We step forward in aggressiveness and distance. When Isco is done with the control of the ball, things change. The eleven worked very well, including Adrián. More than complete match against the rival we had in front, ”he said.









The team has been shot, which is already sixth and also approaches the Champions positions. Can it be an objective? “The most important objective is to win on Thursday at the conference to continue adding in LaLiga and we will see at the end of the season how far it allows us,” Pellegrino replied, remembering that Betis has been “three points at most of Europe and seemed that there was a huge crisis.” “I value the team conviction very much in what we do,” he said. From Cucho Hernández’s performance he said that “it is associated a lot. The goal is missing. He had it today, he is integrating what team is doing and hopefully continues to progress in the rest of the season ».