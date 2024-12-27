The municipal government faces these days of rest with the satisfaction of having finished the year with its homework done. Thus, the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, recognized this Thursday at the last Government Meeting of 2024, that the balance of the last twelve months is “very positive.” Accompanied by the vice mayor, Inmaculada Sanz, the first mayor has shown off Madrid “of ambition and illusion”a city of “freedom and prosperity” in which “no one is told what to think or how to live.” “We can feel proud of having the best civil society in Spain, one that does not set limits or goals and wants to continue growing together,” Almeida insisted before going on to list some of the year’s great projects.

Firstly, the plan to promote birth rates, which “addresses a very important demographic challenge.” In addition, he continued, this year they have made progress in “important” infrastructure such as the undergrounding of the A-5 (which will last two years), the unblocking of Operation Campamento and the Madrid Nuevo Norte project, the best conditions for security services and emergencies, the progress of the modification of the Capital Law and the registration of “the best historical air quality data.” In addition, he celebrated that, thanks in part to some of these operations, the Municipal Housing and Land Company will reach the milestone of having a heritage of 10,000 affordable rental homes.

Economically, the first mayor recalled that the capital is “the economic locomotive of Spain” and took pride in the recent approval of the 2025 budgets, which allow for “improving public investment” and continue along the promised line of continuing to lower taxes. , “despite the tax, the ‘sanchazo’ of garbage that the Government has imposed on us.” “In addition, they will allow us to generate better social policies to continue serving the most vulnerable and so that no one can be left behind.”

By 2025

Asked about the political tension and following the path indicated by the King in his “impeccable” Christmas Eve speech, Almeida committed to “don’t build walls” with the opposition and “build bridges”: “I want to talk face to face with the neighbors but also with the representatives of other parties,” he said.









Speaking of political rivalry, the reaction of the PSOE and Más Madrid to this balance was less conciliatory. Enma López, deputy spokesperson for the socialists, charged against the mayor’s “self-complacency”: “Madrid is full of inequality, it is impossible to acquire a home.” Rita Maestre, leader of Más Madrid, added to this complaint the “abandonment and dirt of the eastern and southern neighborhoods.”

Returning to municipal management, and to illustrate the “very great future” that Madrid has ahead, the mayor also reviewed some of the projects with which they will begin the year: “Throughout the month of January we will begin with consultations and processing of the Capital Law, a fundamental instrument at a regulatory level that will allow us to undertake great challenges,” he highlighted, before going on to list the large infrastructures that will be carried out over the coming months, in addition to the burying of the A-5: the works of the northern junction of Castellana and the coverage of the M-30 as it passes through the Ventas bridge. 2025 will be a good year to leave the car at home.